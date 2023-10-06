Vietnam-Era Helicopter Visits Justus-Tiawah

It's not every day a helicopter like this visits your school, but for the kids at Justus-Tiawah, it's a way for them to experience a real piece of flying history.

-

Students at Justus-Tiawah Elementary got a special visit from a Vietnam-Era Helicopter Friday. Its crew of veterans showed students the UH-34D Sikorsky.

It's not every day a helicopter like this visits your school, but for the kids at Justus-Tiawah, it's a way for them to experience a real piece of flying history.

"It's got a total wingspan of 56 feet," said Veteran Ed Tatman.

There's a lot to learn about this UH-34D Sikorsky, and curious students are enjoying the chance to hear from veterans who served on it.

"They've been shaking my hand and thanking me for my service. I've just been really impressed with these students,” said Vietnam Veteran Michael Kell.

He flew on the same type of helicopter back in 1969.

"It's stirring emotions that I haven't really acknowledged in quite some time," he said.

Kell and other veterans from the Ugly Angels Squadron are in town for a reunion. They are relishing the chance to teach kids about the only documented helicopter of its kind to see combat action in Vietnam and return to tell the tale.

"This is still my favorite helicopter for combat after all others I've flown. This one, I came back with 400 holes one time, and it was still flying," said Pilot Jim Street.

He has thousands of flight hours but will never forget his time in helicopters like this.

"We brought back so many wounded and saved their lives. That makes you feel good."

These stories are a real look into history, and Kellie Hibbard gets to watch her students connect with the veterans telling them.

"I think it's a wonderful thing that they have the experience to hear all this from these older gentlemen and just to see it, I think that's great for them, something they'll always remember," said Hibbard.

These new memories will stick with the men telling the old ones, too.

"The kids have been so appreciative and interested; it's heartening to be appreciated, I guess, personally," said Michael Kell.