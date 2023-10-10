Nonprofit Helps Cancer Patients Feel More Comfortable With Themselves

MaryAnn Lackie was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive ovarian cancer two years ago. After chemo, the 43-year-old still goes for check-ups but needed more help overcoming her body's physical changes.

There is a new non-profit in Green Country with the goal of helping cancer patients heal from within and improve their relationships.

The founder, Traci Owen, said she has worked with more than 1,000 people and hopes through grants, she can help more.

"You can't help but to think about it, and you see the scars on your body, and you see how this has affected your family,” said MaryAnn Lackie, a Tulsa writer, wife, and mother.

She was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive ovarian cancer two years ago. After chemo, the 43-year-old still goes for check-ups but needed more help overcoming her body's physical changes.

"Once this treatment ends, the real journey begins because now you have to heal, and it's very difficult to find support,” said Lackie.

Lackie said her oncologist referred her to Intimate Pathways Center for Sexual Health in Broken Arrow.

Owen is the founder, nurse of 34 years, certified sexuality counselor, and sex educator. She told News On 6 that she is the only one in a five-state region who focuses on oncology sexual health.

"I want to help that person reconnect to themselves, mind, body, and spirit, and we want to work on healing anybody issues that we need to heal first,” said Owen.

Owen said for cancer patients, problems with intimacy and sexuality rank in the top three long-term quality-of-life issues, which is why she turned her business into a non-profit this year.

"This way, we can work on grants for female sexual health and female oncology health and get health for those women, so it doesn't add to their financial burden,” said Owen.

Lackie said Intimate Pathways has empowered her to love her body and take care of it.

"To have someone hear you and understand where you're coming from and know the steps to help you heal," said Lackie.

Owen and Lackie remind women there is no screening for ovarian cancer, and all ages are susceptible to ovarian cancer.

They encourage everyone to pay attention to any changes in their body and ask for an ultrasound or CT scan if they have symptoms.