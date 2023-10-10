Hurts Donuts Offers Delivery By Jason Voorhees For Friday The 13th

Hurts Donuts is doing something special to get everyone into the spooky spirit. Jason Voorhees can deliver donuts to you or someone you know on this Friday the 13th only.

By: News On 6

October is here and Halloween is right around the corner. This Friday is Friday the 13th.

So, Hurts Donuts is doing something special to get everyone into the spooky spirit.

You can get a guy to dress up as Jason Voorhees and deliver donuts to you or someone you know.

Jason will be delivering donuts on Friday the 13th only. But they also offer a scary clown that will be doing deliveries on different dates as well.

You can place an order by calling 918-574-1104.