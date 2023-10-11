Tulsa Tech Aviation Students Won New Tool In National Competition

Students say they are excited to get to work with a tool this high-tech and expensive.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Tech aviation students beat out 30 schools in a national competition and won a $100,000 tool.

It's called an E-Drill and will help students make faster, safer repairs to planes.

Students say they are excited to get to work with a tool this high-tech and expensive.

“This tool is probably something that the industry is moving to, and being able to prepare the students for that is great,” said Trevan Torbett.

Tulsa Tech is now one of only a handful of schools in the world that has students training with an E-Drill.