Nonprofit Provides Reparations Through Housing Support For Tulsa's Black Community

The ‘1256 Movement’ is designed to give reparations to Black Tulsans in response to the 1,256 homes destroyed in the Tulsa Race Massacre.

By: News On 6

A local non profit organization is working to provide support to Black Tulsans to help them build or repair homes.

Since launching three years ago, the group has helped about 15 families throughout Tulsa. They say more than 100 people are still in need of financial help.

The organization helps people buy or build a home, or helps those who need help making repairs.

A big priority is helping the elderly with improvements to make mobility easier inside their homes.

However, organization leaders say raising more money continues to be a challenge.

During their recent fundraising event, they raised about $2,000, which is only 20 percent of what each family would get of 10,000.

"It’s hard. We would love to help everyone but we don’t have the funds. Most of our donations have come from our own pockets, the board members, the founder Greg Taylor and his family; they’ve pitched in and friends," said Amber Oputa, with the 1256 Movement.

During the next 10 years, the group is hopeful to award about $12.56 million of funds.

