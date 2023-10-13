Celebrating Food Service Worker Appreciation Week With One Worker At Sequoyah Middle School

Long lines of hungry kids can make for a chaotic situation. Joyce Glidewell, head cashier at Sequoyah Middle School, not only embraces it, she loves it.

It's Food Service Worker Appreciation Week, and it doesn't just apply to people at restaurants, but also to all the people who feed kids at schools.

In the Broken Arrow School district alone, they served 2.2 million meals last year.

"Gets me out of the house, helps supplement my income," Joyce said.

Her favorite part is interacting with the students as they scan their items before chowing down.

"I love the kids. We have some really great kids here."

Joyce has fed students at Sequoyah Middle School for decades.

"This year will be 46 years."

46 years is a long time to spend at any job. Her trick is showing up to work every day with a good attitude.

"You can make it a great day or not. Choice is yours. I choose to make it a great day every day."

While the kids leave the lunchroom full of food, she's full of gratitude. Ready for the next round of chaos.