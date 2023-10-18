Teen From Bixby Dies After Car Crash, School Mourns Loss

The Bixby Schools family is devastated after one of their students was killed in a crash on her way to soccer practice Tuesday night.

The teen, Kinsey Wright, was a sophomore at the school, according to Superintendent Rob Miller.

In a letter to families and staff, Supt. Miller identified the victim and said several other students were involved in the crash as well.

Tulsa Police confirmed the crash occurred near 121st and Yale around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Miller said the Wright family is heavily involved in the district and her mother is a teacher at Bixby Middle School.

Tulsa Police say three cars were involved in the crash near 121st and Yale Tuesday evening, but haven't said what happened.

Bixby Schools says other students were involved in the wreck but hasn't updated their conditions.

Administrators say Wednesday was a distance learning day for most students and fall break starts Thursday, but resources are available to students.

Read Bixby High School's full statement to families and staff:

Our school family has learned of some very tragic news. Yesterday evening, several Bixby High School students were involved in a car accident in Bixby. We believe all students were transported to the hospital, but sadly, one of those students, sophomore Kinsey Wright, passed away overnight. At this time, we do not know the medical condition of the other students involved in the accident.

As many of you may know, the Wright family is deeply involved in Bixby Schools. Kinsey’s mom, Krista Wright, teaches at Bixby Middle School and her older brother graduated from BHS in 2022.

The district is prepared to provide support for any students or staff who may need help processing this very difficult news, including our sophomores who are on campus today.

Please see below for a few helpful resources our counselors have provided to assist staff:

We extend our deepest condolences to the Wright family and all families involved as our entire school community prepares to support them through this tragedy.

This tragic news may impact teachers’ availability on distance learning today, especially at the secondary level and North Intermediate where Mrs. Wright taught for many years. On behalf of those teachers, we ask for your patience and understanding.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to us if you or your students need support or if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely, Rob Miller

A GoFundMe has been organized to help the Wright family. Click here to view.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.