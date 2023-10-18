Salvation Army Gives Behind-The-Scenes Tours For Potential Donors, Volunteers

The Salvation Army has been helping the Tulsa Community for nearly 120 years, but in order to keep serving the community, the organization hosts tours for potential donors and volunteers.

One of the Behind the Red Shield Tours was held at the Sapulpa Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

It's one thing to know about what the Tulsa Area Command Salvation Army offers, and another to see it first-hand.

"We want you to see what we do; we don't just want to talk about it," said Jake Law, the Tulsa Metro Director of Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

He spent a lot of time here as a kid and wants other folks in Sapulpa to see the kind of impact the organization makes on teens and kids.

"Inviting those folks in, having them come see what we do, hear about what we do., We think it's important, we think what we do is pretty important," he said.

Several people from around the Tulsa metro joined this tour.

One woman, Debbie Moss, came to learn about the afterschool programs. "Childcare in our community is just so hard and such a challenge, and although my child is in college, it's just good to know for our community," she said.

Moss's daughter went to summer camps at the Boys and Girls Club when she was in elementary school.

"It's great for working parents because they have a lot of activities through the summer so it kind of lessens that guilt as a working parent to know that your child is having a good summer that's why Salvation Army is near and dear to my heart," Moss said.

The boy's and girl's clubs are an affordable option for after-school care. "So, we provide a place for them to be where they're doing homework, where they're able to do mentoring programs, where we have top of the line computer programs., STEM, we even have a Lego lights lab," Law said.

He encourages other members of the community to come and see the impacts the Salvation Army is having here in Tulsa.