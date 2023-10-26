Cause Of Death Revealed For 2 Will Rogers HS Teens

Tulsa Police announced Wednesday night an early report from the Medical Examiner's office shows the two died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

By: News On 6

The cause of death for two 17-year-old students has been determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Oklahoma state medical examiner.

Kadence Brown and Jacob Lara were both 17 years old, and their families say the two were friends and athletes. On Sunday night, their families received the awful news after Tulsa Police were called to a parking lot near 21st Street and Yale Avenue where the teens were seen unresponsive in a car.

Investigators say while the car they were in was idling, lethal amounts of exhaust leaked into the cabin.

A full report will be released once the investigation is complete.