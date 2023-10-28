Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Leading Officers On Cross-Town Chase

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say threatened to kill someone before leading officers on a cross-town chase.

By: News On 6

Police say that it started late Friday night when Derry Brazil threatened to kill someone at the Days Inn at 91st and Riverside if they didn't give him a different room to stay in.

When officers arrived at the scene, Brazil got in his car and led the police on a high-speed chase for over half an hour, even driving in the wrong direction at one point.

Officers laid out spike strips to slow him down, and Brazil pulled into the Hard Rock Casino parking lot before fighting police, and even biting an officer.

The officer is okay, and Brazil was subsequently arrested on several charges which included the threats he made, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.