Vandals Shatter Windows At 3 Downtown Tulsa Businesses

Three downtown businesses are cleaning up after vandals broke their windows over the weekend. All three businesses, less than a mile apart, said their windows appeared to have been shattered by a shot from a BB gun.

A restaurant, an architecture foundation, and a liquor store were all hit. At Modern Spirits, the manager believes someone shot a BB gun from a car going through a roundabout. Employees reported this to police, and officers said it could take a few days to start an investigation.

"We were stocking the shelves and the windows exploded. This one fell out,” Modern Spirits Manager Skylar Coffman said.

Modern Spirits at 11th and Elgin was open Monday with the windows boarded up. Coffman says, it could have been much worse.

"It was pretty scary but you know, no one was in the store other than employees, so that was nice. And we were all on the other side of the building, not close to any of the windows so that was nice too,” she said. “So everyone was safe. Just inconvenient before a holiday weekend."

Coffman said she gave surveillance video to police. She said it shows the car employees believe someone shot from, going around the roundabout twice.

"Then we saw that The Vault got hit too, so we're like, well ok, I guess someone’s going around just breaking stuff,” Coffman said.

The Vault, a bar and restaurant down the street, will have to replace a large window. But their message is clear: they're still open for business. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, a nonprofit organization just steps away from The Vault, also had a mess to clean up. Pictures show glass all over their entryway.

The Vault said since it will take a few weeks to repair its large glass window, a local artist plans to paint a temporary mural on the plywood this week.

If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 918 596 COPS.