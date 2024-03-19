'A Fine Patriot': Oklahomans Remember Astronaut Tom Stafford

Those who knew Stafford, including the director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, said he was proud of his Oklahoma roots and was dedicated to the safety and success of aviation.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma-born astronaut and Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Stafford has died at the age of 93.

Stafford grew up in Weatherford and was part of the Gemini and Apollo programs.

His legacy includes the commander of the Apollo 10 mission and director of flight crew operations for NASA.

Those who knew Stafford, including the director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, said he was proud of his Oklahoma roots and was dedicated to the safety and success of aviation.

"He was a fine American, a fine patriot and a fine Oklahoman and we're going to miss him very much."

Tonya Blansett with the Tulsa Air and Space Museum said Stafford last visited the museum in 2021 and gave back to the museum in many ways, from his visits to donations, like this model of a command module he was a part of.

"He was a big proponent for museums,” said Blansett. “He thinks that it's so important to tell all of the achievements that humans have had."

She remembers Stafford's 2019 visit when he flew in a plane for the first time in years.

"I said, 'General, how was the flight?' He says, 'It felt good to be upside down again.' That was a special memory to see this giant smile on his face. He loved it," recalled Blansett.

After an impressive career, even at the time of his death, at 93 years old, Stafford still chaired NASA’s Committee for ISS safety, preparedness, and operation.

Museum leaders said they hope to have the same dedication in sharing their love for all things air and space.

"He remembers what inspired him to love aviation, and it was that big airplane that flew over his house and so he's always very concerned that we need to keep encouraging children,” said Blansett.

Stafford leaves behind his wife, several children, and grandchildren.

The location of General Stafford’s Funeral on Friday, April 5th, will be at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1510 E. Davis, Weatherford.