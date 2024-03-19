Silhouette Sneakers & Art In Greenwood District Under New Ownership

Silhouette Sneakers & Art has been near Archer and Greenwood since 2019 and sells custom and high-end shoes, vintage apparel, and modern streetwear.

Last week Venita Cooper, the previous owner, announced on social media her friend Keller James bought Silhouette. Cooper also mentioned she's building another company in Greenwood.

Keller James was born and raised in Tulsa and is a firefighter. But he said whenever he can, he will be giving his time to the business.

He said he's always wanted to own a business on Black Wall Street as he spent a lot of time at the different businesses on Greenwood growing up.

James is a sneaker enthusiast and has been working with shoes since he was 16. He enjoys working with people and wants to continue finding ways to connect with the community while also collaborating with other businesses.

“I really plan on continuing to build on what Coop had built in the first place. I think she’s done such an amazing job. But I really just want to make sure we keep it going. And then as we get further along, I’ll probably add a lot of the things I feel like we should do and grow," James said.

James said he has a goal to add more apparel to the store, but the biggest thing is making sure people have a great experience whenever they walk in.

