Tulsa Ballet Prepares To Perform Romeo & Juliet At Tulsa PAC

The performances of Romeo and Juliet are at the Tulsa PAC March 21-24. Tulsa Ballet Managing Director Scott Black joins us to talk about the return of the production.

By: News On 6

-

The Romeo and Juliet production is back at the Tulsa Ballet this year and opening night is Thursday, March 21.

The performances of Romeo and Juliet are at the Tulsa PAC March 21-24. Tickets on sale now! CLICK HERE for more information.

Related Story: Tulsa Ballet To Perform Romeo And Juliet At Tulsa PAC

Tulsa Ballet Managing Director Scott Black joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

How is the ballet production of Romeo & Juliet different than the play?

"It's actually the same story as the play, but it's told entirely through dance. So we've got our full company of dancers who come to Tulsa from all over the world. They're currently from about 10 different countries. The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performs the music live in the pit. And it's basically the same characters as the play. The story is the same, but there's no talking in a ballet of course. So everything is told through dance," Black explained.

What is the importance and impact of the arts and ballet?

"Well, I think having a strong arts and culture sector is important for any community to thrive. The arts are very important for our community's quality of life, for the education of their youth, for economic development of a particular city. So organizations like Tulsa Ballet contribute so much to their community. And of course it's a great opportunity for people to come out, see a live performance, experience a great date night with a production like Romeo and Juliet. And you know, come experience what Tulsa has to offer. Tulsa Ballet is one of the top 10 ballet companies in the United States. And a lot of people don't realize what a gem we have right here in Tulsa," Black said.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Ballet

What makes Tulsa Ballet unique?

"I do think our company is known for bringing in the world's best choreographers to work with Tulsa Ballet. We believe that Tulsa deserves the same type of high quality productions that are normally reserved for only large cities. So when you come to see a Tulsa Ballet performance, you are seeing the best in the world. And that's something that our community has been very supportive of. And that's why we've been able to keep going so strong, almost 70 years old now," Black said.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Ballet