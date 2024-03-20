Fulton Street Books & Coffee Launches 'The Cause Club' Book Subscription

A local bookstore on Black Wall Street is announcing a new book club that will feature readings and discussions on social topics.

By: News On 6

Fulton Street Books & Coffee near Greenwood and Archer announced "The Cause Club" on social media overnight. The Cause Club is a quarterly book subscription "with a mission to be a catalyst for continuous change through literature," according to the website.

"We're on a mission to build a community of folks who not only want to read but believe in the power of reading to help us build a world we all want to live in," said Fulton Street Books & Coffee in a video posted to its social media accounts. "The Cause Club is a quarterly book subscription that's just four books a year to focus on a better understanding of some of the most pressing issues of our time."

The Cause Club costs $37.99 every three months. Subscribers will receive one book per quarter, conversations into each subject area with a featured guest speaker, and additional resources to continue the learning and conversation.

Anyone interested in signing up for The Cause Club has until April 3. You can sign up by visiting the Fulton Street Books & Coffee website.