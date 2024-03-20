"I Think You Have A New Outlook On Everything. Not Only Baseball, But Life And Family And Friends And Everything": Tulsa Drillers Manager Scott Hennessey Is Back In Baseball After Beating Cancer

Doctors declared Tulsa Drillers managers Scott Hennessey cancer-free in December. Now he's back in the game, ready for a new season with a new outlook on life.

By: Scott Pfeil

For nearly 150 years, as the calendar pages flip to spring, major league teams have headed to warmer climates to prepare for the baseball season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are no different. For the 15th year, one of baseball's storied franchises is in Arizona, preparing for that six-month grind to the World Series. One person who is beyond excited to be at Camelback Ranch is Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey.





"On a scale of 1 to 10 it's always a 10. I think this year it's probably 100," says Hennessey. " I'm looking forward to getting out there with the fresh cut grass, you smell that every day, the dew on the ground, being around the fellas, being around the coaches, being around the fans."





This isn't just another spring training for Hennessey. This one is special. In June, Hennessey was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. That meant months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. And two of the biggest of things that drove him through the battle...the game of baseball and his wife.





"I came down here on some bad days. I mean some really tough days. My wife and I were watching every single game on tv, grinding with them. There were a lot of pissed off nights when we were losing 12 in a row. I wish I could have thrown a ball at the tv, I wasn't strong enough to do that."





The support from the Drillers and the Tulsa community has also left a lasting impact...





"I'll never forget that outpour and that love and the kindness that the fans and the Drillers organization showed me, and the Dodgers. The Dodgers were great, and I'm forever indebted to them."





Hennessey won the biggest challenge of his life and was declared cancer-free in December...





"I know how hard I fought, I know how hard it was to beat it and I did all I could. It was basically in God's hands and got through it and beat it and on to the next step, and on to the next chapter. " Hennessey adds, "I think you have a new outlook on everything. Not only baseball, but life and family and friends and everything."





With his new perspective on life, and the game, Hennessey has his sights set on April 9th, the home opener at ONEOK Field...a moment that gets him emotional now....





"Special. Special. That's all I can say. That's it. Can't wait. See that's good. It's going to be. That's what I kept saying to myself. Get back for the season opener, get back for the home opener which is so special. I can't wait. The emotion that you've going to have is so, I can't describe it. That's why you break up. That's how much it means to me."



