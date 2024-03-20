High-Speed Pursuit Ends With Crash In Choctaw County

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash on Wednesday.

By: News On 6

Hugo Police say a woman flipped her car upside down into a service station while trying to get away from officers.

Four people were inside the building, but they were OK.

Choctaw County deputies say the driver was treated for injuries and released.

Investigators will turn the case over to the district attorney's office for charges.



