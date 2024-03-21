Fans Watch March Madness Games At Bars And Restaurants

A look around Elgin Park gave you an idea of all the madness. With different games on each of the televisions, people are packing the downtown hotspot to grab a beer and watch all the action.

The first big day of March Madness is here. Bars and restaurants are seeing big crowds who want to keep up with all of the games.

“I got a lot of underdogs,” said Logan Hunter. “I got North Carolina State in the Final Four.”

Hunter calls March Madness the best sporting event there is. The atmosphere at Elgin Park makes it even more fun.

“I just wanted to watch some sports,” he said. “I knew this was the place with TVs.”

Across the restaurant, Kurt Schultz and members of his company are keeping a close eye on the games. It is tradition for Schultz and the employees of Courtside Benefits Group to spend the first day of March Madness outside of the office to watch the first round.

Elgin Park served them well.

“We allow the employees to invite their spouses,” said Schultz. “This year, one of the families brought their children as well.”

Schultz hopes the Houston Cougars will go all the way this year.