Tulsa Co. Sheriff's Office Warns About Scammers Pretending To Be Employees

By: News On 6

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said scammers are once again pretending to be employees and targeting people.

The sheriff's office said the scam caller is telling people there is a warrant for their arrest for missing a jury summons.

Deputies said in this latest scam, victims are being told to use bitcoin kiosks to send money.

The sheriff's office said it will never call anyone with warrants to demand payments, especially through gift cards or crypto currency.