Tulsa Man, 59, Accused Of Child Sex Abuse Of Girl Under 14

Friday, March 22nd 2024, 11:12 pm
A 59-year-old Tulsa man has been charged with three counts of child sexual abuse involving a girl under 14.
The probable cause affidavit for Ethan Benjamin, says it happened a number of times and Benjamin also sent the girl sexually explicit messages on Snapchat.
The affidavit says the victim told a friend what was happening and the friend suggested the victim get evidence and call the police, so, the next time, the victim snapped a picture and told a relative, who called the police.
It says when police interviewed Benjamin, he admitted to it all.
