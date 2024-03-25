Fire Destroys Tulsa Family's Vehicle

A neighbor said they heard an explosion around 1:30 a.m. Monday and noticed the Toyota RAV-4 on fire.

By: News On 6

-

A fire destroyed a vehicle overnight near 31st and 129th East Avenue in Tulsa.

A neighbor said they heard an explosion around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning and noticed the Toyota RAV-4 on fire. Firefighters on the scene said they were able to keep the flames from spreading to the home.

The owners said they've had problems with the engine and think that's where the fire started.

No one was injured in the incident.