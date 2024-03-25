Youth Cadet Academy In Rogers Co. Teaches Students About Criminal Justice System

The Youth Cadet Academy is a week-long program for Rogers County high school students. It will show them how the criminal justice system works, from the law enforcement side all the way to court proceedings.

-

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program for high school students with an interest in the criminal justice system.

The Youth Cadet Academy is a week-long program for Rogers County high school students. It will show them how the criminal justice system works, from the law enforcement side all the way to court proceedings.

Students will get to see how law enforcement responds to 911 calls, investigations, arrests, court proceedings and then sentencing or release.

Students will also get to tour the county courthouse and hear from the district attorney, in the event that students have an interest in that part as well.

The goal is to build a relationship with these students so they might consider a career in any of these fields in Rogers County.

Captain Bronson Smith with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said through this program, students might also discover that law enforcement isn't for them. He said that's OK because it will also allow students to pursue other interests within the criminal justice field.

"So to build the students' knowledge about the criminal justice system overall so they have a better understanding of how it works, maybe why it works the way it does. And then if they have an interest in pursuing a career in that piece, this opportunity will connect them with individuals that can maybe grow and develop those interests," Smith said.

Smith hopes that by starting this program while the students are in high school, it will allow both the students and the sheriff's office to start building those networks to help them start their career down the road.

"We want to foster those relationships with those students if they have an interest in law-enforcement, as well as expose them to the opportunities that they have while still in high school, and then post high school," said Smith.

Signups are open through the Rogers County Sheriff's Office social media and website. Applications are due by May 1. CLICK HERE for more details.