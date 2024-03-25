Body Camera Footage Shows Confrontation Between Oilton Police Officer And 76-Year-Old Man

News On 6 has obtained the full, one-hour body camera footage showing a confrontation between an Oilton Police officer and a 76-year-old citizen.

The sergeant was investigating after a citizen reported people with a Michigan license plate, claiming to be with OG&E, were selling solar panels without the required permit.

He found them at the home of 76-year-old Willard Walbridge.

News On 6 interviewed Walbridge previously, who said he told Sergeant Beers to leave, saying he was out of his jurisdiction, just outside the city limits.

The Sergeant says he's cross-deputized and did have jurisdiction.

The sergeant says he was aware he was dealing with an older citizen, and that's why he asked him seven times to step back and 12 times to turn around and place his hands behind his back.

He says ultimately, he decided he could be killed by an older citizen just like anyone else and had to take action.

The report and footage were forwarded to the District Attorney's office, who is reviewing it.

The Oilton Police Department is defending the actions of one of its officers after an altercation between the officer and a 76-year-old man earlier this month.

Willard Walbridge told News On 6 that the officer used excessive force on him.

Walbridge says he asked the officer to leave his property, things escalated and the officer tried to put him in handcuffs.

Walbridge also says he posed no threat to the officer and that the officer never told him why he was being detained.

On Saturday, Oilton Police shared video on Facebook and posted a statement about what happened.

Police say the officer got a call that people were driving around selling solar panels without permits.

They say the officer found two people parked on Willard Walbridge's property.

Police say while the officer was talking with them, Walbridge got in the way of the investigation.

Walbridge says he asked the officer to leave since he lives outside Oilton city limits, but the officer says he had jurisdiction.

They say the officer asked Walbridge several times to step back but say Walbridge didn't listen.

Police say the officer forced Walbridge into custody because he was threatening the officer and not obeying orders.

Oilton Police say it's unfortunate the events had to take place but believe the officer acted according to his training.

The department says it's turned over the body camera video to the Creek County district attorney.

The district attorney's office says it has a report and is still investigating.