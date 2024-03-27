Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Raising Price Of Hunting, Fishing Licenses

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to raise the prices of hunting and fishing licenses. Annual fishing licenses will go from 25 to 30 dollars for Oklahoma residents.

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 10:44 pm

By: News On 6


Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to raise the prices of hunting and fishing licenses.

Annual fishing licenses will go from 25 to 30 dollars for Oklahoma residents.

Hunting licenses for out-of-state residents will increase by 200 dollars a year.

The bill also consolidates 50 different licenses down to 14.

