Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Raising Price Of Hunting, Fishing Licenses

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 10:44 pm
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to raise the prices of hunting and fishing licenses.
Annual fishing licenses will go from 25 to 30 dollars for Oklahoma residents.
Hunting licenses for out-of-state residents will increase by 200 dollars a year.
The bill also consolidates 50 different licenses down to 14.
