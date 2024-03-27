Actor Richard Thomas On His Role As Atticus Finch In 'To Kill A Mockingbird' At Tulsa PAC

Actor Richard Thomas is playing the role of Atticus Finch in the production of "To Kill A Mockingbird" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. He joins News On 6's LeAnne Taylor to talk about the play.

By: News On 6

-

