Actor Richard Thomas On His Role As Atticus Finch In 'To Kill A Mockingbird' At Tulsa PAC

Actor Richard Thomas is playing the role of Atticus Finch in the production of "To Kill A Mockingbird" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. He joins News On 6's LeAnne Taylor to talk about the play.

Wednesday, March 27th 2024, 9:58 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Actor Richard Thomas of "The Waltons" is in Tulsa as Celebrity Attractions brings the production of "To Kill A Mockingbird" to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Thomas will be playing the role of Atticus Finch in the touring company of the production. He joins News On 6's LeAnne Taylor to talk about the play.

CLICK HERE for ticket and more information about "To Kill A Mockingbird" at the Tulsa PAC.
