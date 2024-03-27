Redbud Valley Nature Preserve Reopening For Limited Time

The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve is opening for a couple of weekends, after being closed since 2021.

By: News On 6

For a long time, Redbud Valley Nature preserve has been a popular spot near Tulsa for people looking to enjoy the outdoors. But big crowds during the pandemic caused some damage to the trails. This along with vandalism prompted the city to close the park in 2021.

With many people eager to get on the trails here, park officials are opening it back up for a limited time for the first two weekends of April. With only a limited number of people allowed at a time, reservations were required to visit, and they’ve already filled up with people being added to the wait list.

Because the demand is so high for visitors, preserve officials are looking into adding more dates for people to plan a trip to Redbud Valley.