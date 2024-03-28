Man In Custody After Standoff With Muskogee Police

A man is in custody after engaging in a standoff with Muskogee Police for over an hour.

By: News On 6

Police said he was caught on video holding a gun to his girlfriend's head at a convenience store.

They said more than 20 officers were called out to the scene along with tactical vehicles after the man barricaded himself inside his truck.

Police eventually used gas to force him out of the truck where he was taken into custody.

His name has not been released.