Tulsa Elementary Students Learn About Agriculture With Interactive Demonstration

More than 200 students learned about agriculture, including growing fruits and vegetables and dairy farming.

By: News On 6

Some Tulsa elementary students got to learn more about growing food on Thursday.

They also got to see lots of animals, a milking demonstration and taste local produce.

"Interactive learning is really good, sensory learning is really good for our kids and the memories that they're making are really special," said Sonja Stolfa with Tulsa Public Schools.

Part of the lesson was also the importance of a nutritious diet.