Report: Signs Point Toward OSU Hiring Steve Lutz As Men's Basketball Coach

Nothing is official as of Thursday night, but all signs are pointing to the Cowboys hiring Steve Lutz as their new head men's basketball coach.

By: News On 6

-

Nothing is official as of Thursday night, but all signs are pointing to the Cowboys hiring Steve Lutz as their new head men's basketball coach.

Lutz would come to Stillwater from Western Kentucky where he just guided the Hilltoppers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.

A head coach with NCAA Tournament experience, Lutz is 3/3 at his recent destinations.

At Texas A&M Corpus Christi, he made the tournament twice and turned around a program that had won five games the year before he became coach. He also led Western Kentucky this past season, falling to Marquette in the First Round.

He has experience as an assistant coach as well, serving several years under Creighton's Greg McDermott and also Matt Painter at Purdue, who has one of the top seeds remaining in the NCAA Tournament.