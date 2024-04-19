Cowgirls Advance To Big 12 Semifinals With 4-1 Victory Over UCF

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team took down UCF, 4-1, on Thursday night at the Greenwood Tennis Center to advance to the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

Thursday, April 18th 2024, 10:40 pm

By: OSU Athletics


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team took down UCF, 4-1, on Thursday night at the Greenwood Tennis Center to advance to the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

With the win, OSU moved to 25-0 on the season, while the loss drops the Knights to 11-12 on the year.

The match opened with the doubles point going the way of the Cowgirls. The fifth-ranked pairing of Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru defeated Noel Saidenova and Anique Kattenberg, 6-2, and Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington took down Olivia Lincer and Donatella Guarnieri, 6-2, to secure the doubles point. 

Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez had their match go unfinished while leading Jantje Tilbuerger and Sophia Biolay, 4-2. 

Singles play opened with Novak pushing her singles record to 17-0 on the year after beating Guarnieri, 6-1, 6-3. Gonzalez pushed the match's outcome to the brink, defeating Tilbuerger 6-3, 6-1. 

On court one, UCF's Biolay grabbed a point back for the Knights taking down No. 15 Komar, 6-3, 6-2. 

No. 55 Lucia Peyre closed out the match for the Cowgirls, taking down Lincer, 7-5, 7-5

Two courts were left unfinished due to the Cowgirl victory. No. 2 Kajuru led No. 102 Saidenova, 7-6 (7-4), 5-4, and No. 93 Miyamoto was knotted up with Kattenberg, 4-6, 6-3, 1-3

The Cowgirls will be back in action tomorrow night when it takes on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. 

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State men's tennis, visit okstate.edu and follow @CowgirlTennis on social media. 

Singles competition 

  1. No. 125 Sophia Biolay (UCF) def. No. 15 Anastasiya Komar (OSU) 6-3, 6-2
  2. No. 2 Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU) vs. No. 102 Noel Saidenova (UCF) 7-6 (7-4), 5-4, unfinished 
  3. No. 55 Lucia Peyre (OSU) def. Oliva Lincer (UCF) 7-5, 7-5
  4. No. 93 Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) vs. Anique Kattenberg (UCF) 4-6, 6-3, 1-3, unfinished 
  5. Kristina Novak (OSU) def. Donatella Guarnieri (UCF) 6-1, 6-3
  6. Raquel Gonzalez (OSU) def. Jantje Tilbuerger (UCF) 6-3, 6-1 

Doubles competition 

  1. No. 5 Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU) def. Noel Saidenova and Anique Kattenberg (UCF) 6-2
  2. Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez (OSU) vs. Jantje Tilbuerger and Sophia Biolay (UCF) 4-2, unfinished
  3. Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington (OSU) def. Olivia Lincer and Donatella Guarnieri (UCF) 6-2

Order of finish:

Doubles (1,3); Singles (5,6,1,3)
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 18th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 23rd, 2024

March 23rd, 2024

Top Headlines

April 20th, 2024

April 20th, 2024

April 20th, 2024

April 20th, 2024