Cowgirls Advance To Big 12 Semifinals With 4-1 Victory Over UCF

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team took down UCF, 4-1, on Thursday night at the Greenwood Tennis Center to advance to the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

By: OSU Athletics

-

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team took down UCF, 4-1, on Thursday night at the Greenwood Tennis Center to advance to the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

With the win, OSU moved to 25-0 on the season, while the loss drops the Knights to 11-12 on the year.

The match opened with the doubles point going the way of the Cowgirls. The fifth-ranked pairing of Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru defeated Noel Saidenova and Anique Kattenberg, 6-2, and Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington took down Olivia Lincer and Donatella Guarnieri, 6-2, to secure the doubles point.

Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez had their match go unfinished while leading Jantje Tilbuerger and Sophia Biolay, 4-2.

Singles play opened with Novak pushing her singles record to 17-0 on the year after beating Guarnieri, 6-1, 6-3. Gonzalez pushed the match's outcome to the brink, defeating Tilbuerger 6-3, 6-1.

On court one, UCF's Biolay grabbed a point back for the Knights taking down No. 15 Komar, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 55 Lucia Peyre closed out the match for the Cowgirls, taking down Lincer, 7-5, 7-5

Two courts were left unfinished due to the Cowgirl victory. No. 2 Kajuru led No. 102 Saidenova, 7-6 (7-4), 5-4, and No. 93 Miyamoto was knotted up with Kattenberg, 4-6, 6-3, 1-3

The Cowgirls will be back in action tomorrow night when it takes on Texas Tech at 6 p.m.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State men's tennis, visit okstate.edu and follow @CowgirlTennis on social media.

Singles competition

Doubles competition

Order of finish:

Doubles (1,3); Singles (5,6,1,3)