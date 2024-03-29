Sen. Markwayne Mullin Tours YMCA In Tulsa

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin took a tour of the Tandy Family YMCA in Tulsa on Thursday.

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin took a tour of the Tandy Family YMCA in Tulsa on Thursday.

Senator Mullin talked about the important role the YMCA plays

"Where a lot of times parents, they're not able to necessarily be at home, they're both parents working. The YMCA provides a safe place for them to work out, it's very educational. Plus it also gives them a place to meet new people," Sen. Mullin said.

He said that the YMCA's ability to fill the unique needs in every community it operates is what makes it special.



