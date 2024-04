Nothing helps a rainy day quite like a good book and Connie Cronley joined News On 6 to discuss a couple of novels including an American classic and a new story that it inspired.

By: News On 6

Nothing helps a rainy day quite like a good book and Connie Cronley joined News On 6 to discuss a couple of novels including an American classic and a new story that it inspired.

Today we're talking about the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain and James by Percival Everett