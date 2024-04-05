Weekend Events: Farmer's Markets, Book Bash At Magic City Books And More

The weekend is finally here and there are many outside events going on in our area! Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us to share what's happening across Green Country.

By: News On 6

'Tiny Tulsa' at Gathering Place

Gathering Place has a new program called Tiny Tulsa rolling out Saturday, April 6 that will happen every Saturday in April and May.

Tiny Tulsa is an accessible sensory inclusive program that is for kids with special needs.

The boathouse will turn into a Tiny Tulsa with a tiny farmer's market, food truck, library and more. It kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Gathering Place.

Farmer's Market in Tulsa

Speaking of farmer’s markets, they’re back this week! Tulsa’s farmers market opens Saturday, April 6.

You can find everything from produce to meats to fresh flowers and more, along with live music and activities.

It’s open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Kendall Whittier District near Admiral and Lewis. It will be open Saturdays until September.

Bixby Farmer's Market

And Bixby also has a farmer’s market opening Sunday, April 7!

The market will be in downtown Bixby at Charley Young park every other Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be lots of food along with activities like bounce houses, face paintings, community service events and more.

'Book Bash' at Magic City Books

Magic City Books is hosting its first ever Magic City Book Bash Saturday, April 6, thanks to its collaboration with Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

There will be tons of authors there to sign books and presentations along with a DJ, food and vendors.

It’s all aimed to give Tulsans another way to spread the joy of reading. It’s Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., along Archer between MLK and Detroit.

Collinsville's 125 Founder's Day Celebration

Collinsville has its 125th founder's day celebration Saturday, April 6 with all kinds of activities and fun down Main Street. It's all to showcase 125 wonderful years since Collinsville was founded.

There will be a parade at 11 a.m. for cars, bikes and wagons. Vendors will be there from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a lot of food options, and a street dance and concert will take place at 5 p.m.

Best of Broadway Hits Singing Competition

The singing competition, Tulsa Sings, is back this weekend! The event is Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the TCC VanTrease Performing Arts Center.

The Signature Symphony at TCC is hosting the event with 10 incredibly talented singers all performing Best of Broadway hits.

A panel of judges will select a winner and audience members will also vote for their favorite. The winners will go on to perform at events around town.