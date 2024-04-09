Bartlesville's Crisis Intervention Response Team Specializes In Mental Health Related Calls

Captain Daniel Elkins said during its first year, the team responded to more than 1,700 calls, with a percentage of those calls avoiding hospitalizations, jail time, and the use of force.

It's been more than a year since Grand Mental Health in Bartlesville launched a Crisis Intervention Response team.

The goal of the Crisis Intervention Response Team is to help police when responding to mental health related calls.

The team is made up of two Bartlesville officers trained in crisis intervention, as well as two behavioral health case managers.

This team accompanies police officers to help deescalate situations involving individuals with mental health issues, instead of taking them to jail.

Captain Daniel Elkins said the officers help distribute resources, conduct consistent check-ups, and assist with armed and barricaded individuals.

He said during its first year, the team responded to more than 1,700 calls, with a percentage of those calls avoiding hospitalizations, jail time, and the use of force.

“We just really need to slow down when we’re dealing with some people. And we don’t really need to so much worry about the radio, and what’s happening next. And so you know, just being able to slow down help people out and go from there," said Capt. Elkins.

Capt. Elkins said there are plans to add a second Crisis Intervention Response Team.