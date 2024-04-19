Green Country Man Arrested, Accused Of 10th DUI-Related Offense Released From Jail

Robinson has convictions stemming back to 2008 for DUI-related offenses.

A man charged with his 10th DUI-related offense is out of jail after another arrest.

According to the affidavit, Muskogee County Deputies arrested Russell Robinson on April 4th after he was found passed out in his car.

The document also states he was in the driver's seat with an open case of beer next to him. The car was at the entrance of a private driveway.

Charges include misdemeanor DUI, DUI leaving the scene of a crash, open container charges and actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

He's currently on a suspended sentence in Rogers County from a 2016 DUI conviction.

While this kind of repeat offense might surprise some people, Rebecca Cunningham with the Oklahoma chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving doesn't find it unusual.

"Unfortunately it's not surprising. Based on what I see pretty consistently just by monitoring DUI cases all throughout the state. This kind of kick the can down the road or let it be someone else's problem to solve is not unusual at all." says Cunningham.

Cunningham pushes for stricter DUI laws across the state and says while cases like Robinson's are discouraging, there is some hope.

House Bill 3960 would crack down on a certain level of repeat offenders getting suspended sentences.

The new proposed legislation says after three felony DUI convictions, you can no longer qualify for probation.

"Felony DUI has always been exempted from that. this removes that exemption from the statute." Cunningham said.

That bill is headed to the governor's desk this week.

"When you realize that this is not unusual, that we literally share the road with people, all the roads with people just like Mr. Robinson on a daily basis it is everyone's concern," Cunningham said.

The District Attorneys in both Creek and Rogers counties are asking to revoke Robinson's suspended sentences and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.