By: News On 6

A Tulsa woman has pled guilty to assaulting her estranged husband with a sledgehammer.

Prosecutors said Alyssia Aary-Lewis demanded her husband write her a check for $3,500.

They said when he refused, she hit him in the foot with the hammer.

The judge gave her a three-year probation and ordered her to go through a domestic violence program.