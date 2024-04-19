'It Hurts Really Bad': Mother, Sister Grieve The Loss Of 15-Year-Old Drowning Victim

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who drowned last weekend, is struggling to process what happened and is now trying to figure out how to pay for a funeral.

Hayden George was near Twin Coves Beach at Birch Lake when he went to grab a football and went underwater.

Hayden was a freshman at Bartlesville High School. He loved football and Shaundra says he had just made the weightlifting team.

"He was so happy about that, he would always come home showing his muscles, next year he was supposed to start playing football and be a part of wrestling," Shaundra Hillis said.

Hayden took a football to Birch Lake on Sunday. Shaundra says she left him and his 16-year-old sister MaKayla with friends to get some water for her dogs.

Makayla says Hayden was in a shallow part of the lake because he wasn't a strong swimmer, but when his football floated off, he decided to go after it.

"I saw him drop down and as soon as he dropped down, I knew he was drowning, and I ran. I ran as fast as I could and I wanted to lift the water and just grab him and I knew I couldn't. I couldn't do anything; it was the worst feeling of my entire life," Makayla said.

Makayla says several other people also tried to save Hayden.

"The water was really murky, and you couldn't see anything, and it was really cold and people couldn't go as far as they could've because it was too cold," said George.

MaKayla and Shaundra say they are in shock and their living in a nightmare.

"I don't know how to explain it, it just feels like a hole in my chest, and it feels like a burning sensation," MaKayla said.

"It feels like my heart is being stabbed and ripped open a thousand times plus, it hurts really bad," said Shaundra.

Shaundra goes to Johnstone Park in Bartlesville because it was Hayden's favorite place, and she sits and remembers and those memories make her feel closer to him.

Shaundra said "He caught his first fish out there and he was so happy, I took a picture of it, he just kept on bragging about it," Shaundra said.

"So many things that this park has and memories that will never be forgotten," said MaKayla.

Shaundra hopes to bury Hayden next to his great-grandma but doesn’t have a date set for a funeral yet, because she’s trying to save the money to pay for it.

