Ida Red In Tulsa Celebrates New Taylor Swift Album With Release Party

Taylor Swift's 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department" is now available for streaming and purchase. Ida Red on Brookside hosted its own release party for Swift's new album Thursday night.

By: News On 6

-

This is the day Swifties have been waiting for: Taylor Swift's 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department" is now available for streaming and purchase.

It contains collaborations with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine. A special video release is also expected Friday evening.

Swift surprise-announced the album during the Grammy Awards show back in February.

Ida Red on Brookside hosted its own release party for Swift's new album Thursday night. The store opened at 10 p.m. to all Swifties.

The party had flowers, treats, friendship bracelets, and giveaways. At 11 p.m. when the album came out, the store started selling the new album.

Our Photojournalist Gary Kruse stopped by the party and all the Swifities looked and sounded excited for the new album. The night of fun wrapped up around midnight.