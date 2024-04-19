Local Artists Share Work With Community At Maple Ridge Art Happening In Tulsa

About 50 Tulsa artists will be showing and selling their art work at the Maple Ridge Art Happening this weekend. This is the fourth year this event will be held in the mid-town Tulsa neighborhood.

By: News On 6

-

About 50 Tulsa artists will be showing and selling their art work at the Maple Ridge Art Happening this weekend. This is the fourth year this event will be held in the mid-town Tulsa neighborhood.

Paintings, pottery, jewelry, woven art baskets, custom-made couture wear, metal sculptures and mosaic art pieces will be on display. The Maple Ridge Art Happening will also feature live paining.

Artists range from those who have gallery representation to those whose talent is emerging. It gives local artists a chance to share their work with the community.

Pamela Watson, a local artist and event promoter, joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

CLICK HERE for more information about the event.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:

Alyssa Fields

Angel Okolie

Bill Brill

Caleb Burgess

Candacee White

Carissa Pankey

Carla Treadway

Carlos Bejarano

Caryn Brown

Charica Daugherty

Charlotte Hubbard Guest

Chris McGuire

Cindy Burke

CJ Jeff Wells

Clare Moon

Connie Segall

Cristiana Prado

Dustin Wayne Bailey

Gina Alusi

Hershel Self

Hope Egan

Josh Stout

Karen Greenawalt

Karen Lamb

Kathy Waeger

Linda Brooks Alred

Lottie Kate Minick

Martha Husted Wells

Mary Lee Weaver

Mztr Bonz

Meredith Hoosier

Pamela and Randy Smith

Pam Watson

Penni Gage

Ralph Weidling

Randolph Read Jr.

Rick Wisdom

Rita Rowe

Robert Carlson

Scott Goodpaster

Sharon VonSchriltz

Skip Hill

Stacy Condie

Taylor Painter-Wolfe

Terasa Plumlee

Tim Lee Lincoln

Timothy Nevaquaya

Tina Noordhoff

Trueson and Zia Daugherty