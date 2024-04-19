Local Artists Share Work With Community At Maple Ridge Art Happening In Tulsa

Friday, April 19th 2024, 8:25 am
About 50 Tulsa artists will be showing and selling their art work at the Maple Ridge Art Happening this weekend. This is the fourth year this event will be held in the mid-town Tulsa neighborhood.
Paintings, pottery, jewelry, woven art baskets, custom-made couture wear, metal sculptures and mosaic art pieces will be on display. The Maple Ridge Art Happening will also feature live paining.
Artists range from those who have gallery representation to those whose talent is emerging. It gives local artists a chance to share their work with the community.
Pamela Watson, a local artist and event promoter, joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.
CLICK HERE for more information about the event.
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:
Alyssa Fields
Angel Okolie
Bill Brill
Caleb Burgess
Candacee White
Carissa Pankey
Carla Treadway
Carlos Bejarano
Caryn Brown
Charica Daugherty
Charlotte Hubbard Guest
Chris McGuire
Cindy Burke
CJ Jeff Wells
Clare Moon
Connie Segall
Cristiana Prado
Dustin Wayne Bailey
Gina Alusi
Hershel Self
Hope Egan
Josh Stout
Karen Greenawalt
Karen Lamb
Kathy Waeger
Linda Brooks Alred
Lottie Kate Minick
Martha Husted Wells
Mary Lee Weaver
Mztr Bonz
Meredith Hoosier
Pamela and Randy Smith
Pam Watson
Penni Gage
Ralph Weidling
Randolph Read Jr.
Rick Wisdom
Rita Rowe
Robert Carlson
Scott Goodpaster
Sharon VonSchriltz
Skip Hill
Stacy Condie
Taylor Painter-Wolfe
Terasa Plumlee
Tim Lee Lincoln
Timothy Nevaquaya
Tina Noordhoff
Trueson and Zia Daugherty
