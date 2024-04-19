Chase, Crash In Tulsa Ends With Shooting Suspect In Custody

Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after being involved in a shooting on Thursday, and then running from police on Friday before crashing out at a park.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after being involved in a shooting on Thursday, and then running from police on Friday before crashing out at a park.

A former bounty hunter was at the park and said he chased down the suspect after he pulled into the playground parking lot.

The Tulsa Police Department said the crash happened near Pine and Lewis around 3:15 p.m.

Daniel Harris said he heard police sirens coming from all sides and then saw a silver car speed into the parking lot, nearly hitting his car.

That's when Harris said he went to chase the suspect.

"I used to be a bail enforcement, I know how to handle and chase down suspects," Harris said.

According to Harris, a police K8 tackled the suspect, who police identified as Luis Garcia, and police were able to take him into custody.

He's going to the hospital for an evaluation before going to jail.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.