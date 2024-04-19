Teenager Sentenced To 22-Years For Fatal 2023 Crash In Tulsa

Friday, April 19th 2024, 5:39 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A teenage boy who caused a deadly crash in a stolen car has been sentenced and will remain in custody at the juvenile detention center.

Jakoby Lee-Golston was sentenced to 22 years but since he's a youthful offender, he can be released when he turns 19.

If he breaks the law again, he could be sent to prison.

Investigators said in the summer of 2023, Lee-Golston was speeding in a stolen vehicle when he crashed into another car near 71st and Memorial, killing the passenger Andrew Berryman.

