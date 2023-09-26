Trial Proceeds For Teen After Being Charged With Fatal Car Crash At Tulsa Intersection

Jakoby Lee-Golston is charged with running from police in a stolen car, running a red light, then crashing into a car, killing 22-year-old Andrew Berryman. The crash happened near 71st and Memorial in June.

-

The Tulsa County judge said there's enough evidence for a 14-year-old charged with murder to move toward a trial. The next step is to decide whether the suspect is tried as an adult, a youthful offender, or a juvenile.

Jakoby Lee-Golston is charged with running from police in a stolen car, running a red light, then crashing into a car, killing 22-year-old Andrew Berryman. The crash happened near 71st and Memorial in June.

A Tulsa Police traffic investigator testified data from the stolen car showed Jakoby Lee-Golston was driving 80 miles per hour, not braking, and had the gas pedal to the floor when he crashed into the car where Berryman was the passenger. Right now, Golston is charged as an adult.

The man driving the car testified he and Berryman had just left work and were heading to the mall to buy some shoes. He said he was at an intersection with a green arrow, so he started to turn left into the mall parking lot when they were hit. He said all he remembers is being in pain and spending the next five days in the hospital with severe injuries.

An officer testified that the city's flock camera system alerted officers about a stolen car near 71st and Memorial. The officer spotted the car and followed it into an apartment complex, and tried to detain Golston and two others, but they took off running. He said Golston and another teenager ran around the complex, then got back in the car and sped away. Officers said as they were trying to catch Golston, he crashed.

"There's going to be some psychological studies that are done, evaluations, and additional evidence will be presented. His past history, his mental condition, and the judge will have to determine what's in the community's best interest in terms of public safety and rehabilitation,” said Tulsa County Assistant DA John Tjeerdsma.

Golston was arrested again this summer after police said he escaped from the juvenile justice center by jumping the rec yard fence. They said Golston was arrested in another stolen car.

Related: 2 Juveniles Escape From Tulsa County Detention Center