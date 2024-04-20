Witness Recalls Police Capturing Shooting Suspect In Tulsa Park

A man is in custody after running from police trying to execute a warrant Friday afternoon.

Luis "Chamiro" Garcia is accused of shooting with the intent to kill after an incident that happened early Thursday morning. The shooting happened at the Shoreline Apartments near S 96th E Avenue.

A warrant was issued, and police eventually found Garcia near Pine and Lewis Friday. TPD says they tried to pull Garcia over and that's when he drove off, ending up at Springdale Playground.

Witnesses at the park were surprised by all the commotion.

"This vehicle over here was driving sideways, running from the officers, my wife's car is sitting right there, it missed it by that much," said Daniel Harris, describing the scene.

"The gentleman could see him running across the parking lot into this grass over here, I slowed him good enough down for the K9," said Harris.

The warrant for Garcia says he shot through the door of the apartment where his ex-girlfriend and new boyfriend were staying. The boyfriend was shot in the hip.

Witnesses told police that Garcia carries a sawed-off shotgun inside the leg of his pants.

Garcia tried to run from the police in the park, but police deployed a K9 officer to catch him.

"As soon as the suspect's vehicle became immobilized the suspect ran on foot into the park right here, the K9 officer deployed his partner, K9 Diego, who was able to run down the suspect," said LT. Chad Murtaugh with Tulsa Police.

Harris is still shocked someone like Garcia stopped at a playground to run from the police.

"I'm glad that the officers did what they did," said Harris.

Garcia was taken to the hospital to get checked out before being booked into jail.

He will likely face charges for running from police as well as the shooting with the intent to kill charge.