Inola Community Fundraiser Supports Tulsa Man Battling Cancer

Hundreds of people from Green Country came to Inola Sunday to support a Tulsa man battling stage 4 cancer.

A barbeque restaurant hosted a fundraiser to help him with medical bills.

The owner of Countrymen Barbeque says 400 people showed up to support 24-year-old, Avery Goodman.

At one point during the day every seat in the restaurant was taken and by closing time, all the side dishes were gone.

Mike Goodman says it's an honor to call Avery his son.

"He's very handsy, he builds things, just very creative. He's done many, many different projects, he was a racer as well, and it's just really neat to watch him live life," Goodman said.

His family says health issues for about a year didn't stop Avery from building his dream home, but last December a doctor diagnosed him with a rare cancer called Thymic Carcinoma.

The American Cancer Society says there are only about 400 cases per year.

Avery's girlfriend Shay Finch says if anyone can beat cancer, it's him.

"The fact that he gets up and he just goes at it every single day, he beats the odds every day, he does not let this define him," Finch said.

Joe Walton is the owner of Countrymen Barbeque in Inola. He has known the Goodman family for three decades and wanted to help, so he planned this fundraiser and donated all the food to help with Avery’s medical bills.

"We love this family, and they are always the first ones to show up and support in anytime of need, so it's a small chance to give back to them," Walton said.

Avery didn't want to speak on camera, but says he doesn't like asking for help, and he was surprised so many people came to show him support. Shay says it just shows how much Avery is loved.

"His name is a very good man and it absolutely summarizes who he is, he just has a heart of gold," Finch said.

Olivia Bertock has only known Avery for a year, but he has already made a lasting impression.

"He's an incredible person and to see so many come together is just incredible, he's a super hardworking man and obviously loved by so many people," Bertock said.

Walton says about 10 thousand dollars were raised Sunday, and every penny will go to Avery.

You can help Avery by donating to his Venmo account.