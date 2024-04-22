Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Strangling, Throwing Knives At Girlfriend; Throwing Dog Against A Wall

A Tulsa man was arrested after police say he assaulted his girlfriend causing more than 30 injuries.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man was arrested after police say he assaulted his girlfriend causing more than 30 injuries.

Officers say Sonnie Alexander called his girlfriend saying their house was on fire and that she needed to come home. When the girlfriend got home police said there was no fire and Alexander began assaulting her because he didn't believe her when she said she was at her sister's home.

Court documents state Alexander threw knives at her, strangled her, punched her, and drug her through the yard after she tried to get away. He's also accused of picking up their dog and throwing it against the wall. Officers say he then punched several holes in the walls and took off with her car.

He's in jail accused of domestic assault.