Family Escapes Large House Fire Overnight In Berryhill

Tuesday, April 23rd 2024, 5:39 am

By: News On 6


BERRYHILL, Okla. -

A family escaped a house fire early Tuesday morning in Berryhill.

Firefighters said they found the house near West 21st street and the Gilcrease Turnpike engulfed in flames around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department assisted Berryhill in putting out the fire.

Four people made it out OK, but two went to the hospital to be checked out just in case, firefighters said.

The fire caused significant damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
