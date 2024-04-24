Tulsa Charter School Upgrading Technology To Advance STEM Education

Dove Science Academy said it will be the first Pre-K through 12th grade school in the country to use the new WiFi standard called "WIFI-7."

A Tulsa charter school is getting a major upgrade to its internet technology. Dove Science Academy said it will be the first Pre-K through 12th grade school in the country to use the new WiFi standard called "WIFI-7."

Dove Schools is currently remodeling its new facility in preparation of merging Dove High School to its campus next year. That means nearly 1,000 students will be using Chromebooks on campus connected to the same network.

The "Wi-Fi-7" technology is more reliable and provides higher bandwidth, giving students access to faster upload and download speeds. It also offers better connectivity both inside and outside the building.

John Franklin with Dove Science Academy said they are dedicated to advancing STEM education and that means staying on the forefront of the latest technology.

“It’s important for us, teaching kids about STEM, especially computer science and coding that we future-proof whatever we’re doing so that the kids will be prepared for what comes at them in the workforce," Franklin said.

Wi-Fi-7 will be completely installed and available at the campus during the 2024-2025 school year.