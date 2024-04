The State of Oklahoma received $13 billion in federal grants in 2022 to help families. A state audit revealed more than $20 million in questionable costs. Joining us to speak about it is Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector, Cindy Byrd.

By: News On 6

