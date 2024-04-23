Oklahoma Nonprofit Raising Awareness About State's Public Policy Issues

The agency is currently focused on making housing more affordable for Oklahomans in need. After focusing on housing, the Oklahoma Academy plans to launch its next town hall series starting in October.

By: News On 6

The nonprofit ‘Oklahoma Academy’ is bringing awareness to some of the biggest public policy issues in the state.

'Oklahoma Academy' conducted a housing study and found communities in the state should have a comprehensive plan on how to handle the zoning process.

Julie Knutson with the agency said zoning is key because it can affect where affordable housing can be built.

Knutson said a common issue they find is some people don’t want lower income housing built next to their neighborhoods.

After focusing on housing, the Oklahoma Academy plans to launch its next town hall series starting in October.

"Politics, primaries, and polarization: what about the Oklahoma people?" Knutson said. "We’ll be addressing Oklahoma’s election process and what really benefits the people of Oklahoma that pay for these elections."

Knutson said when holding these town halls, they target college students because they are the future when it comes to making policy decisions. She encourages communities interested in this town hall series to reach out to them.

