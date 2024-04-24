Downtown Tulsa's Midweek Market Returns To Chapman Green Park

Downtown Tulsa's Midweek Market is returning for the rest of spring, bringing produce, handmade goods, and entertainment to downtown. Brian Kurtz, the President and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, joins us to share more about it.

By: News On 6

The market starts Wednesday, April 24 and runs every Wednesday until the end of June. You can find all the fun at Chapman Green Park at 6th and Main from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brian Kurtz is the President and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership. He joins us to share more about the market.